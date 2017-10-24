Sheriff's office giving back tax money in Henderson Co.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is giving back some of the tax money it was granted this spring.

In April, the fiscal court passed a $55 flat fee for all property owners to help fund the volunteer fire department.

The sheriff's office was entitled to up to 4.25% of that tax revenue to pay for its cost in supporting the fire department.

On Tuesday, the fiscal court voted to reduce that number to 2% because the costs were not as high as originally feared.

That extra 2% will help fund the Volunteer Fire Departments and cover any extra costs the departments may run into.

