Sheriff's office giving back tax money in Henderson Co.

Ballots should be returned by October 30.More >>
Fire crews were called to the 2000 block of Diana Drive on a report of an explosion shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
As a local newscaster and on-air personality in this community, I have shared just about every up and down in my life. I’m very transparent.More >>
A major topic of discussion was the new bill on pension reform.More >>
Why was a young Louisville mother and nursing assistant parked on a street in a Shelbyville neighborhood killed in a police-involved shooting there Monday night? Ashleigh Bertucci's family and friends continue to ask questions about her death.More >>
