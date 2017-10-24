New memorial honors fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new memorial in honor of fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman was unveiled on Tuesday.

LMPD Chief of Police Steve Conrad, Mayor Greg Fischer and other city leaders dedicated the memorial located at Rose Farm Park. Officer Rodman died on March 29, while in pursuit of a domestic violence suspect.

"Nick set an example that we need to follow." said LMPD Chief Steve Conrad. "I ask people to work very, very hard. The men and women of this department literally will give their all to try and make Louisville a safer city. Nick is an example of that."

Officer Rodman left behind two young children and a wife. His father, George Rodman, has recently retired from LMPD.

