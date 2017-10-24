Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man charged in the murder of his best friend entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.

Rion Graves pleaded guilty to the murder of 19-year-old Dustin Osborne.

Osborne died in April of 2016, after being shot in the chest.

At one time Graves' attorney said the two, who were like brothers, were looking at the gun, when it went off.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Florida man who posed as JCSO employee pleads guilty to theft

+ Family waiting for repairs after officer’s bullet hit home

+ Woman accused of throwing poison hot dog in neighbor's yard

Sentencing for Graves will take place on January 5.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.