3 juveniles facing charges after Reidland, KY Huck's break-in

Three juveniles are facing charges after a break-in at Huck’s in Reidland, Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 14.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile petition was sought for a 15-year-old from Livingston County for burglary 3rd degree.

Juvenile petitions were also sought for a 13-year-old from Livingston County, as well as a 14-year-old from McCracken County, for complicity to burglary 3rd degree.

The break-in happened around 4:20 a.m. at the Huck’s on Benton Road.

Authorities were told by store employees that when they opened the store the drive-through window had been broken out and opened.

After reviewing surveillance video, someone could be seen going into the store through the window and taking some tobacco products before leaving out the same window.

Two others were seen on video as well, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kentucky State Police and the sheriff’s office investigated the break-in and interviewed the suspects.

