Gov. Bevin talks new pension plan at GLI breakfast

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Governor Bevin talked Kentucky business and the impact of his administration on the Commonwealth's future on Tuesday morning.

Bevin was the keynote speaker for Greater Louisville Inc's Business at Breakfast.

One major topic of discussion was the new bill recently released on pension reform.

"This isn't an easy fix," said Bevin. "It's not going to be done overnight. This is a big problem, it really is, and those of you in the business community appreciate why credit ratings matter. This is something that has been lost on our legislatures in previous governors, for some time, unfortunately."

At Tuesday's breakfast, Bevin said this pension reform plan could take up to 35 years.

