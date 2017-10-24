The Latest: Clayton Kershaw gets early standing ovation

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager makes the throw to first, but not in time to get San Diego Padres' Wil Myers, during the third inning of a baseball game in Los Angele...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw is getting a standing ovation and he hasn't thrown his first World Series pitch yet.

The Dodgers ace was cheered by fans as he walked to left field to begin his pre-game warm-up routine. He was flanked by three security men as he stretched and then sprinted to the center field wall before pausing on the warning track for a leg stretch.

Kershaw braced himself against the outfield wall for another stretch before jogging back to left field wearing his Dodgers jacket in the 103-degree heat.

___

3:40 p.m.

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has one of the most unique hairstyles in all of sports.

Of course, it's hidden for much of games under his hat, but when viewed in all its splendor, it resembles a cockatiel. It's a towering mass that could be styled using an eggbeater.

Brian McCann, the Cuban's teammate, says he has a man crush on Gurriel because of his 'do.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch says he agrees with McCann and that there's a race to remove Gurriel's helmet when he produces a big hit or defensive play.

Outfielder George Springer donned a wig similar to Gurriel's hair to serve food on the team plane.

___

3:30 p.m.

The longest lines at Dodger Stadium aren't for cold drinks or food, they're for souvenirs.

Fans snaked their way along concourses waiting in 100-plus degree heat to purchase blue-and-white jerseys and hats, although many of the potential buyers were already wearing Dodger clothing.

Stadium workers tried to herd the souvenir hunters away from mixing with the food and drink lines, which were considerably shorter.

___

2:45 p.m.

The temperature is 104 degrees as the Dodgers take batting practice ahead of Game 1 of the World Series.

The skies are cloudless and a piercing sun is baking Dodger Stadium.

Fewer fans than usual are in the outfield pavilion seats watching the team, while others are seeking any shade they can find.

___

2:40 p.m.

There's the actual baseball played during the World Series, then there's the gamesmanship between the teams.

The Astros took the field 15 minutes later than scheduled for batting practice on Monday night because the Dodgers hadn't wrapped up their session yet. The stadium's audio system switched from rap to soft rock for Houston's batters to take their cuts.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch calls such things "gamesmanship and fun." He says his team has a few things up its sleeve when the Dodgers come to Houston on Thursday ahead of Game 3.

___

2:30 p.m.

Back on the active roster, Corey Seager was in the starting lineup at shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series opener against the Houston Astros.

Seager missed the NL Championship Series with a back injury, sustained in Game 3 of the Division Series on Oct. 9.

Chris Taylor bats leadoff and plays center field Tuesday night. Third baseman Justin Turner hits second, followed by first baseman Cody Bellinger, right fielder Yasiel Puig, left fielder Enrique Hernandez, shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Logan Forsythe, catcher Austin Barnes and left hander Clayton Kershaw.

Center fielder George Springer tops the Astros batting order, followed third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, catcher Brian McCann, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez right fielder Jose Reddick and left-hander Dallas Keuchel.

___

