The Latest: Dodgers take Game 1 over Astros 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers (all times local):

7:38 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw struck out 11, the most by a pitcher in a World Series opener since 1968, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night.

With the Dodgers in the World Series for the first time since 1988, Taylor homered on the first pitch of the game by Dallas Keuchel.

Alex Bregman homered leading off the fourth against Kershaw, who allowed three hits and walked none in seven innings. Turner followed Taylor's two-out walk in the sixth with a two-run homer.

Brandon Morrow and Kenley Jansen followed Kershaw with a perfect inning each. Jansen earned the save.

Rich Hill starts for the Dodgers in Game 2 on Wednesday night and Justin Verlander for the Astros.

___

7:20 p.m.

The Dodgers lead the Astros 3-1 through seven innings of the World Series opener.

Houston starter Dallas Keuchel left the game after giving up a two-out single to Corey Seager in the bottom of the inning.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw survived the seventh after allowing a leadoff single to Jose Altuve and Seager's misplayed double-play grounder.

Reliever Brandon Morrow came on to pitch the eighth for Los Angeles.

Kershaw allowed one run and three hits in seven innings, struck out 11 and walked none on 83 pitches.

Keuchel gave up three runs - on two homers - and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked one on 84 pitches.

___

6:55 p.m.

The Dodgers are leading the Astros 3-1 after Justin Turner's two-run homer in the sixth.

With two outs, Astros starter Dallas Keuchel walked Chris Taylor. Turner followed with a blast just over the wall in left field before Cody Bellinger struck out to end the inning.

Turner leads the Dodgers with four homers in the postseason, which is one shy of the club record set by Davey Lopes in 1978.

Turner was 0 for 2 in his first two at-bats, but he's reached base safely in all nine games in the playoffs.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw retired the side in the top of the sixth. He's retired nine straight batters since giving up Alex Bregman's homer leading off the fourth.

___

6:39 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw is putting up historic numbers in the World Series opener.

The Dodgers' left-handed ace has struck out 11 Astros through six innings of two-hit ball. He has become the first Dodgers pitcher to strike out 10 batters in a World Series game since it was done in 1965 by Sandy Koufax, who was in Dodger Stadium to watch Kershaw work.

Kershaw struck out the side twice during the first six innings, and his off-speed pitches looked particularly vicious on a sweltering night. He overwhelmed the Astros, who struck out fewer times than any big-league team - and never struck out 11 times in any game - during the regular season.

___

6:35 p.m.

Vin Scully is at Dodger Stadium for the World Series, but he's watching as a fan.

The 89-year-old Hall of Fame broadcaster who retired at the end of last season was shown on the video board in between innings, drawing big cheers from the crowd of 54,253. He was sitting in a suite between Jackie Robinson's widow Rachel and his wife Sandi.

Scully smiled and waved at the crowd and put his hands together in a gesture of thanks.

Scully was the longest-tenured broadcaster with the same team in pro sports when he retired. He spent his entire career with the Dodgers, having first joined the team when it was located in Brooklyn, where he became friends with Robinson, who broke baseball's color barrier 70 years ago.

___

6:35 p.m.

It's a pitching duel in the World Series.

The Astros and Dodgers are tied 1-all after five innings in Los Angeles.

Astros starter Dallas Keuchel has allowed four hits and two strikeouts on 54 pitches.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has given up two hits and struck out nine on 57 pitches.

___

6:20 p.m.

The World Series is tied 1-all after four innings in Los Angeles.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw gave up a tying home run to Alex Bregman leading off the fourth for his first hit of the game. The Dodgers' first run came on Chris Taylor's homer leading off the game.

After Bregman tied it up, Kershaw struck out the next three batters. He has seven punchouts in the game.

Astros starter Dallas Keuchel retired the side in the bottom of the inning.

___

6 p.m.

The Astros have tied the game 1-all on Alex Bregman's homer leading off the fourth.

___

5:38 p.m.

The Dodgers lead the Astros 1-0 after two innings in the World Series.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw has retired his first six batters of the game. Kike Hernandez, who had three homers in one game against Chicago in the NL Championship Series, singled leading off the bottom of the second. But Corey Seager grounded into a double play and Logan Forsythe flied out against Astros starter Dallas Keuchel.

___

5:30 p.m.

The Dodgers lead the Astros 1-0 after one inning of their World Series opener in Los Angeles.

Chris Taylor homered to left field on the first pitch from Houston's Dallas Keuchel to open the bottom of the inning. Keuchel then retired the next three batters, striking out Justin Turner and inducing groundouts by Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw retired the side to start the game. He struck out leadoff hitter George Springer and got Alex Bregman to fly out and Jose Altuve to ground to shortstop.

___

5:15 p.m.

The hottest World Series is underway at Dodger Stadium.

The 103-degree temperature at first pitch is the warmest in World Series history dating to 1975. Since then, the only games with a first-pitch temperature above 90 degrees were Games 1 and 6 of the 2001 World Series at Arizona. Game 1 that year was 94 and Game 6 reached 91.

Clayton Kershaw started with a 1-2-3 first inning, needing nine pitches to strike out George Springer, retire Alex Bregman on a flyout and induce a groundout from AL batting champion Jose Altuve. The Dodgers then promptly took a 1-0 lead on a home run by Chris Taylor.

__

5:15 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is betting that the Houston Astros will beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The Republican is promising to send California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown a six-pack of Houston-brewed beer and Texas barbeque if the Dodgers prevail.

Abbott's office says Brown is offering "a selection of wine from wineries in Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino regions" impacted by wildfires if the Astros win. Abbott also plans to make a donation to California wildfire recovery efforts, win or lose.

___

5:05 p.m.

Jackie Robinson's family is throwing out the first pitch before Game 1 of the World Series.

Robinson broke baseball's color barrier 70 years ago with the Dodgers.

His children Sharon and David Robinson stood in front of the mound to throw pitches. They were joined by Robinson's 95-year-old widow, Rachel, who climbed out of a golf cart to throw the ball a short distance.

Robinson's number 42 is retired around the major leagues.

Outfielder Joc Pederson's brother Champ shouted "It's time for Dodger baseball." He has Down's syndrome.

Wearing a Clayton Kershaw jersey, comedian George Lopez stood atop the Dodgers' dugout and waved a blue-and-white team flag.

___

4:25 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw is getting a standing ovation and he hasn't thrown his first World Series pitch yet.

The Dodgers ace was cheered by fans as he walked to left field to begin his pre-game warm-up routine. He was flanked by three security men as he stretched and then sprinted to the center field wall before pausing on the warning track for a leg stretch.

Kershaw braced himself against the outfield wall for another stretch before jogging back to left field wearing his Dodgers jacket in the 103-degree heat.

___

3:40 p.m.

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has one of the most unique hairstyles in all of sports.

Of course, it's hidden for much of games under his hat, but when viewed in all its splendor, it resembles a cockatiel. It's a towering mass that could be styled using an eggbeater.

Brian McCann, the Cuban's teammate, says he has a man crush on Gurriel because of his 'do.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch says he agrees with McCann and that there's a race to remove Gurriel's helmet when he produces a big hit or defensive play.

Outfielder George Springer donned a wig similar to Gurriel's hair to serve food on the team plane.

___

3:30 p.m.

The longest lines at Dodger Stadium aren't for cold drinks or food, they're for souvenirs.

Fans snaked their way along concourses waiting in 100-plus degree heat to purchase blue-and-white jerseys and hats, although many of the potential buyers were already wearing Dodger clothing.

Stadium workers tried to herd the souvenir hunters away from mixing with the food and drink lines, which were considerably shorter.

___

2:45 p.m.

The temperature is 104 degrees as the Dodgers take batting practice ahead of Game 1 of the World Series.

The skies are cloudless and a piercing sun is baking Dodger Stadium.

Fewer fans than usual are in the outfield pavilion seats watching the team, while others are seeking any shade they can find.

___

2:40 p.m.

There's the actual baseball played during the World Series, then there's the gamesmanship between the teams.

The Astros took the field 15 minutes later than scheduled for batting practice on Monday night because the Dodgers hadn't wrapped up their session yet. The stadium's audio system switched from rap to soft rock for Houston's batters to take their cuts.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch calls such things "gamesmanship and fun." He says his team has a few things up its sleeve when the Dodgers come to Houston on Thursday ahead of Game 3.

___

2:30 p.m.

Back on the active roster, Corey Seager was in the starting lineup at shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series opener against the Houston Astros.

Seager missed the NL Championship Series with a back injury, sustained in Game 3 of the Division Series on Oct. 9.

Chris Taylor bats leadoff and plays center field Tuesday night. Third baseman Justin Turner hits second, followed by first baseman Cody Bellinger, right fielder Yasiel Puig, left fielder Enrique Hernandez, shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Logan Forsythe, catcher Austin Barnes and left hander Clayton Kershaw.

Center fielder George Springer tops the Astros batting order, followed third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, catcher Brian McCann, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez right fielder Jose Reddick and left-hander Dallas Keuchel.

___

