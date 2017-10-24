JCPS searches for parent member of superintendent screening committee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS continues to ramp up their search for a permanent superintendent.

A seven-member screening committee will make recommendations to the Board of Education. One of the members will be a minority parent selected by fellow JCPS parents.

A letter from JCPS will go home to parents with 10 possible nominations for that position.

The district is asking that each JCPS household return one ballot to their school by October 30th.

