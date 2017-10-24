JCPS searches for parent member of superintendent screening committee

The restaurant is located at The Jefferson Commons and is the chain's first Kentucky location.More >>
The restaurant is located at The Jefferson Commons and is the chain's first Kentucky location.More >>
Ballots should be returned by October 30.More >>
Ballots should be returned by October 30.More >>
Fire crews were called to the 2000 block of Diana Drive on a report of an explosion shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Fire crews were called to the 2000 block of Diana Drive on a report of an explosion shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
As a local newscaster and on-air personality in this community, I have shared just about every up and down in my life. I’m very transparent.More >>
As a local newscaster and on-air personality in this community, I have shared just about every up and down in my life. I’m very transparent.More >>
A major topic of discussion was the new bill on pension reform.More >>
A major topic of discussion was the new bill on pension reform.More >>