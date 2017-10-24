3 arrested on drug related charges in McCracken Co., KY

Three men have been arrested on drug related offenses after McCracken County Sheriff's deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

At 12:35 p.m. deputies responded to the complaint in the 9300 block of Woodville Road in West Paducah, Kentucky.

According to officials, the caller said that three men in a black Cadillac broke down in his driveway. The caller said at one point, the men went inside his detached garage. He said they appeared to be under the influence.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with Anthony Stoner and Thomas Oldham near the Cadillac. A detective found Bradley Hicks walking away from the vehicle. Detectives saw multiple syringes sticking out of Hicks' pants pocket. He was detained and officials searched his person.

Detectives seized seven syringes, one that tested positive for methamphetamine, a small glass vile and a baggy with what police suspected was crushed Sudafed inside. Hicks was arrested.

Stoner and Oldham were also arrested after it was determined that they were under the influence of drugs. Deputies also recovered a syringe from Stoner's pocket. He was on felony probation for drug related offenses.

Hicks was out on bond for trafficking in methamphetamine at the time his arrest.

Hicks, Stoner and Oldham were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Hicks, 41, of Golconda, Illinois was charged with possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a meth precursor, second, offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oldham, 49, of Paducah was charged with public intoxication. Stoner, 33, of Kevil was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

