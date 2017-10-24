Louisville's newest restaurant Metro Diner opens

The diner will open at 7 A.M every day. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The restaurant is located at The Jefferson Commons and is the chain's first Kentucky location. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Diner classics with a twist. It's the idea behind Louisville's newest restaurant, called Metro Diner.

The restaurant is located at The Jefferson Commons and is the chain's first Kentucky location. It's an eatery that focuses on all the family favorites.

"We make just about everything from scratch," said Bern Rehberg. "We serve breakfast all day. We also have sandwiches. Typical diner fare. But what we call dinner fare with flare...twists on traditional recipes"

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Neighbors help save couple after flames spread to home

+ Gov. Bevin talks new pension plan at GLI breakfast

+ Dawne Gee: No Longer Whisper

The Louisville community is invited to celebrate the arrival of Metro Diner during special pre-opening events. On Saturday, October 21, all donations will benefit the benefit Trust for Life, whose mission is to inform, educate, and encourage Kentuckians to register as organ and tissue donors to save lives.



On Sunday, October 22, all donations will benefit Louisville Metro Police Foundation, who exists to enhance the effectiveness of the Louisville Metro Police Department by using private donations to assist officers and their families and provide much-needed equipment and programs.

Guests who provide a donation on either day will receive a sneak peek at the new eatery and enjoy Metro Diner favorites.

Reservations are required and can be made for both days from 9 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. or 4 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. by calling the charity reservation line at 502-357-0767.

The diner will open at 7 A.M every day and will stay open until 8 P.M. Sunday through Thursday and until 9 P.M on Fridays and Saturdays.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.