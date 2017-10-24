Third lawsuit filed in LMPD Youth Explorer Program case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A lawsuit has been filed against a third LMPD officer, involving the LMPD Youth Explorer Program case.

Attorney and Louisville Metro Councilman David Yates confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the lawsuit was filed against Brad Schuhmann on Tuesday.

According to WAVE 3 News archives, an active investigation was ongoing into Schuhmann in May, and Schuhmann was put on administrative reassignment. When WAVE 3 News asked LMPD about the investigation in May, we were denied details into the investigation.

Schuhmann has worked with the LMPD Youth Explorer Program for several years.

Yates also confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the lawsuit is sealed.

According to a commendation letter in his file, Schumann worked alongside all three defendants -- Kenneth Betts, Brandon Wood, and Curtis Flaherty -- who ere supervising Explorers on a trip to Fort Collins, Colorado in 2012.

The LMPD Youth Explorer Program has currently been suspended, pending the outcome of the investigations.

WAVE 3 News is working to get more information on this story. It will be updated when more details are available.

