New details released in murder of man found in Jefferson Memorial Forest

Joshua Cambron's stabbed body was found on Bearcamp Road over the weekend.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New evidence has been released, in the murder of a Louisville man who's body was found in the Jefferson Memorial Forest back in April 2017.

Misty McKnight and Robert Carpenter are charged in the murder of Joshua Cambron. They were arrested near Columbus, Ohio, in Cambron's stolen SUV.

Newly released court documents show a woman in Columbus called police, after overhearing Carpenter brag about ripping a man's throat out. Police found Cambron's SUV covered in blood.

When questioned by investigators, McKnight confessed that Carpenter slit Cambron's throat. McKnight even helped investigators find Cambron's body, by pointing out the location on an iPad.

Police in Columbus sent that information to LMPD, who were then able to locate Cambron's body.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Third lawsuit filed in LMPD Youth Explorer Program case

+ Family, friends on Louisville mother shot by police: 'She was a very nice lady'

+ Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder

McKnight had known the Cambron for about 20 years, because both of them had prosthetic legs.

Police also say McKnight tried to hide hydrocodone pills and cigarettes in her prosthetic leg, while being booked into jail.

Both suspects have been brought back to Louisville and are currently awaiting trial.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.