Law in memory of toddler prevents autopsy images from being released to public

Jackson Bayers died when his father accidentally backed over him in the driveway. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A law named after a toddler who was run over and killed had its ceremonial signing on Tuesday.

Spencer County Magistrate Brian Bayers accidentally backed over his 18-month-old son in February 2015.

A watchdog group tried to get pictures of the toddler's autopsy. Jack's Law restricts the release of autopsy images to the public unless its usefulness can be proved.

"It took about six months to fight this and keep those photos from being released," Bayers said. "I felt it was necessary to get the law changed so it places the burden of those seeking the release of those photos rather than the families that have lost loved ones."

The Bayers have since had another baby.

The law took effect July 1.

