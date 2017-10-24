Convicted DUI suspect indicted in a second crash

Emily Hall, 30, is in Metro Corrections, charged with DUI second offense, assault and wanton endangerment.More >>
Emily Hall, 30, is in Metro Corrections, charged with DUI second offense, assault and wanton endangerment.More >>
The law took effect July 1.More >>
The law took effect July 1.More >>
Newly released court documents show a woman in Columbus called police, after overhearing one of the suspects bragging about ripping a man's throat out.More >>
Newly released court documents show a woman in Columbus called police, after overhearing one of the suspects bragging about ripping a man's throat out.More >>
The lawsuit was filed against Brad Schuhmann on Tuesday. Schuhmann has been on administrative reassignment since May.More >>
The lawsuit was filed against Brad Schuhmann on Tuesday. Schuhmann has been on administrative reassignment since May.More >>
In February, teachers all the way from Puerto Rico arrived to Louisville to join the teaching ranks within the Jefferson County Public School System.More >>
In February, teachers all the way from Puerto Rico arrived to Louisville to join the teaching ranks within the Jefferson County Public School System.More >>