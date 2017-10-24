Convicted DUI suspect indicted in a second crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman who pleaded guilty in a deadly drunk driving crash has been indicted for a new DUI crash.

Emily Hall, 30, is in Metro Corrections, charged with DUI second offense, assault and wanton endangerment.

The crash happened July 31 on Interstate 64 and involved three cars.

Police say Hall smelled strongly of alcohol and when they searched her car, they found an empty bottle of vodka.

In 2007, she was drunk when she crashed into a semi on the Watterson Expressway, killing a man in the sleeper cab.

Hall was originally charged with murder in that case, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a 10 year sentence.

