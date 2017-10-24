UofL doctor wins prestigious national research award

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A University of Louisville doctor has won the prestigious Stamler Award at the Northwestern Cardiovascular Young Investigators’ Forum in Chicago.

Lorrel BBrown, M.D., won the award for her research into CPR training of high school students and its effectiveness in saving lives.

Brown is an assistant professor of medicine and the associate program director for the cardiology fellowship program at the UofL School of Medicine. She beat out young researchers from some of the best medical schools in the U.S. in October to receive the award for junior faculty clinical research. The prize is given to just two researchers at the annual competition.

“The award is one of the most prestigious a young researcher can hope to receive,” said Roberto Bolli, M.D., chair of cardiology for the UofL School of Medicine. “It is like the Nobel Prize for young researchers. I’m extremely proud of her.”

Brown presented research focused on the effectiveness of laws requiring CPR training in high schools, and the implementation of training programs as a result of those laws.



“It’s a ‘boots on the ground’ understanding of the impact of these laws and programs,” said Brown, who also is a cardiologist with UofL Physicians and physician director for resuscitation at UofL Hospital.

The award came with a $10,000 grant to continue her work.

