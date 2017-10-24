Ground broken on new Jeffersonville residential community

It will be centered around Herb Lewis Road. (Source: Air 3)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Ground has been broken on a new residential development in Jeffersonville.

Ellingsworth Commons will include green spaces, three lakes, playgrounds, parks, walking-and-biking trails, a clubhouse and a pool for more than 500 homes starting at $180-thousand.

It will be centered around Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville near East 10th and I-265.

"We look forward to celebrating the beginning of our development of this one-of-a-kind lifestyle community," Premier Homes President Jeff Corbett said. "Ellingsworth Commons also will improve the quality of life for area residents by increasing the tax base, providing economic growth by encouraging new businesses and addressing the growing housing need due to job growth in Jeffersonville."

