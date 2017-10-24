Some neighbors not happy about proposed liquor store on Broadway

The building could be turned in to a liquor store. (Source: Miles Jackson/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new liquor store on Broadway in West Louisville is in the works and some people aren't happy about it.

On Tuesday night, neighbors gathered at the Louisville Urban League to talk about the proposed liquor store. It's set to go in right between the new YMCA and the Passport Health Headquarters, on 18th and Broadway, at the border of the Russell and California neighborhoods.

Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith is among those opposed to the liquor store, saying it's the last thing the neighborhood needs.

"The revitalization in the Russell neighborhood is really being transformative," said Sexton Smith. "We want to turn this into a health and well being focused community, and another liquor store is not the answer."

Sexton Smith says she would rather see a grocery store, juice bar or soup and sandwich shop move in.

Neighbors can write letters supporting the liquor license, or opposing it to Frankfort. The deadline for those letters is November 2nd.



