Head-on crash injures 1 in Graves Co., KY

Neighbors held a meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the future of the proposed liquor store at 18th and Broadway, on the Russell and California neighborhood lines.More >>
Neighbors held a meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the future of the proposed liquor store at 18th and Broadway, on the Russell and California neighborhood lines.More >>
It will be centered around Herb Lewis RoadMore >>
It will be centered around Herb Lewis RoadMore >>
The dog is expected to survive. The suspect is currently being held in the Grayson County Detention Center.More >>
The dog is expected to survive. The suspect is currently being held in the Grayson County Detention Center.More >>
The crash happened at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Southern Ave around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The crash happened at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Southern Ave around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The award came with a $10,000 grant to continue her work.More >>
The award came with a $10,000 grant to continue her work.More >>