Head-on crash injures 1 in Graves Co., KY

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says there was an injury collision Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the intersection of KY 80E and KY 121S in Graves County, Kentucky.

An investigation showed that Brittany Riley of Farmington, Kentucky lost control of her vehicle on pooling water and fish-tailed before her vehicle hit a West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative pickup truck head-on.

The co-op truck was driven by Travis Spiceland of Benton, Kentucky. Spiceland was traveling west on KY 80E.

Spiceland was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Riley was checked and refused treatment at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts which prevented more serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were assisted by the Kentucky State Police, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Farmington Fire Department.

