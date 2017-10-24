Beloved historian Don Clare passes away, is remembered in Rabbit Hash

A longtime community leader and historian who was well-respected and loved in Rabbit Hash and in Boone County has passed away. In turn, those who knew him are paying tribute to him.

The small town of Rabbit Hash is known for its rich history and for being tight knit. Friends of Don Clare said that he encompassed both of those things by putting his heart and soul into everything he did.

A historian and emergency room nurse by day, a musician by night, Clare could soothe the soul whether it was with his passionate vocals or through his dedication to preservation.

"He draws you in, and he shares his passion, and he makes his passion your passion," Bobbi Kayser, the President of the Rabbit Hash Historical Society, said.

Donning his signature overalls and ponytail, Clare spent hours in Rabbit Hash working to re-create the general store months after a fire burned it to the ground.



His emotion was evident on screen in an interview with FOX19 NOW in November 2016. In regards to the fire Clare said "it was truly like losing a member of the family."

When it came to the store's restoration, Clare led the charge as the then president of the town's historical society. It was just one of the many projects he dabbled in.

"If something needed preserving, Don was on it," Kayser said.



Medical issues, including congestive heart failure, led to Clare's passing earlier this week at the age of 67. Still, his decades of life don't feel like enough for the people who knew him and loved him. They gathered together at the general store on Tuesday for a wake.

"It's hard to lose a friend," Woody Schuster, a longtime friend of Clare, said. "It's just a loss, that's why we're all down here, just remembering."

Clare's intellect made him an award winner, but it was his character and his personality that made him a household name not only in Rabbit Hash, but across Boone County and beyond.

"His footprint is a lot broader than Rabbit Hash," Schuster said.



Until the very end, Clare stayed true to himself and his roots and was often humbled by the community's desire to help. In a February 2017 interview about the general store, Clare told FOX19: "That's probably the most unbelievable thing is the way people pitched in."

Seasons will change, and time will pass, and the people of Rabbit Hash will find the strength to move on.



"I don't think that any of us were ready to lose Don," Kayser said. "I'm sure we will persevere and will continue to do the best we can for Rabbit Hash in his honor."



However, no matter how much time passes, Clare, members of the community believe, will always be at the centerfold as a special person who is forever a part of a special place.



"It's really about making this place what it is, the attraction of this place, it's a jewel," Schuster said. "And so was he."

The people of Rabbit Hash are already planning ways to commemorate Clare around town. Kayser believes they might start with perhaps planting a tree.

