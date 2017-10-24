Oasis hosts event to honor women killed from domestic violence

Tuesday was about remembering women, who died from domestic violence, in Owensboro.

The event, hosted by Oasis, a shelter and recovery center, every October during the crime's awareness month. The numbers are hard to believe.

It's estimated 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been victims of some sort of physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetimes.

"Oasis alone served over 600 women and children in shelter last year," explained Shelly Nichols, Oasis Executive director.

In Smother's Park, dozens of people stood together in remembrance of women, murdered as a result of domestic violence. It is estimated, domestic violence hotlines across the US receive roughly 21,000 calls on a typical day.

That shakes out to about 15 calls each minute.

Intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime. And even more alarming, the presence of a gun in the home during a domestic violence incident increases the risk of homicide by at least 500%.

"The first thing we would do if someone were to come to us in situation of abuse, we would give them a safety plan, make sure they are currently safe, and that's the important thing, is to make sure the victim is safe," Nicholas explained.

Oasis shelter executive director Nicholas says domestic violence victims leave an average of seven times before they stay gone. The devastating consequences of the crime can cross generations and even last a life time.

Click the links below if you need help with domestic violence situation or know someone who does:

