JCPS passes plan to reduce risk of abuse in Head Start program

The allegations describe situations in which teachers and assistants used physical force, struck, force-fed and subjected the young children to verbal threats and profanity. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Slapping, biting, dragging, and force-feeding were among some of the allegations of abuse in the JCPS Head Start program.

The school board unanimously approved a vote Tuesday night on a plan to correct the problems. The vote followed a federal threat to suspend the program.

The correction action plan is a more than thirty-page document outlining strategies to improve the program.

Rina Gratz, Director of Early Childhood, said they plan to promote a classroom culture and climate that encourages positive child and adult interactions, as well as build resiliency within adults and children.

The district is working to move the early childhood classrooms out of schools and into centers. They plan to put procedures in place to create swift action when allegations are made.

"The goal is to eliminate these kinds of incidents in our classroom because absolutely we want to reassure our families that when their kids your with us it’s a sacred trust," Gratz said. "We want to uphold that trust."

The action plan is a working document that will be updated.

The superintendent said he has zero tolerance for the reported behavior.

Representatives from Head Start's national program will be visiting JCPS again in early November.

