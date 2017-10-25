Student, friend killed in overnight shooting at Grambling State University

Two men were found dead on Grambling State University campus following a shooting. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.

According to Steven Williams, public information officer for Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives from Grambling State University and the sheriff's office are working together to piece together what happened.

Grambling spokesman Will Sutton identified the victims as Earl Andrews, 23, and Monquiarious Caldwell, 23, both of Farmerville. Andrews was a senior of GSU and Caldwell was his friend.

Sutton said a female contacted the Grambling police chief minutes after the shooting. Officer Thomas Harmon and Sgt. Rodney Williams responded to the scene when they found both men on the ground.

KSLA News 12 is told the shooting happened between two dormitories and was sometime around midnight.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has a crew on Grambling's campus and will have new details as they develop.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.