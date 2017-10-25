Tillerson defends Trump's new process for refugee screening

Details about the attack that killed four Americans and the events leading up to it have been murky, trickling out over the last three weeks.

The vote reflects the effort of the Trump administration and congressional Republicans to undo regulations that the GOP argues harms the free market.

Trump is expected to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency, but there is concern the action will be empty talk without a long-term commitment to paying for more addiction treatment.

Trump readies opioid plan, but some worry it won't be enough

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake says he has no regrets about saying President Donald Trump has debased politics with his roughshod style and social media broadsides.

The dossier, which circulated in Washington last year and was turned over to the FBI for its review, contends that Russia was engaged in a longstanding effort to aid Trump and had amassed compromising information about him.

Firefighters and construction workers say the Trump administration is putting their health at risk by ignoring the hazards posed by millions of tons of asbestos, flame retardants and other toxins found in homes, businesses and industrial sites.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file). In this May 15, 2017, file photo, protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, Monday, May 15, 2017, outside a federal courthouse in Seattle.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and JOSH LEDERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday defended his boss's executive order allowing refugee admissions to resume but with stricter screening.

Tillerson said the U.S. is taking steps to "eliminate vulnerabilities" in the refugee screening process that could be exploited by "those who would bring harm to our homeland." Nationals from 11 undisclosed countries will be subjected to even tougher scrutiny.

Tillerson said the administration is committed to a "comprehensive and compassionate refugee policy." He said the new steps ensure the U.S. can continue to help vulnerable people throughout the world "without compromising the safety and security of the American people."

President Donald Trump issued a new executive order on refugee screening Tuesday after the administration's four-month ban on refugee admissions expired. It directs federal agencies to resume refugee processing, which he clamped down on shortly after taking office.

The new "enhanced vetting" procedures for all refugees include such measures as collecting additional biographical and other information to better determine whether refugees are being truthful about their status; improving information-sharing between agencies; stationing fraud detection officers at certain locations overseas; and training screeners to weed out fraud and deception.

Refugees already face an extensive backlog and waiting periods that can take years. Additional screening will likely lengthen the wait.

"The security of the American people is this administration's highest priority, and these improved vetting measures are essential for American security," said acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke. "These new, standardized screening measures provide an opportunity for the United States to welcome those in need into our country, while ensuring a safer, more secure homeland."

Jennifer Sime, senior vice president of U.S. programs for the International Rescue Committee aid group, said in advance of the announcement that she was concerned the new screening procedures would add months or even years to the most urgent refugee cases. She said most of those cases involve women and children in "heinous circumstances who need the permanent and proven solution of resettlement."

"With a world facing brutal and protracted conflicts like in Syria, or new levels of displacement and unimaginable violence against the Rohingya - this moment is a test of the world's humanity, moral leadership and ability to learn from the horrors of the past," she said. Sime was referring to the mounting refugee crisis in Myanmar, where more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh to escape retaliation from security forces.

Even with the refugee ban lifted, admissions are expected to be far lower than in recent years.

Trump last month capped refugee admissions at 45,000 for the year that started Oct. 1, a significant cut from the 110,000 limit put in place a year earlier by President Barack Obama. The actual number admitted this year could be lower than 45,000, since the cap sets a maximum limit, not a minimum.

The limits on refugees were in addition to Trump's broader "travel ban" on people from several countries. Courts have repeatedly blocked that policy, but largely left the temporary refugee policy in place.

Trump has made limiting immigration a centerpiece of his administration's efforts to safeguard U.S. national security.

Besides the travel ban, which initially targeted a handful of Muslim-majority nations, the president rescinded an Obama-era executive action protecting immigrants brought to the country as minors from deportation. He has also vowed to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

During the presidential campaign, Trump pledged to "stop the massive inflow of refugees" and warned that terrorists were smuggling themselves into naive countries by posing as refugees fleeing war-torn Syria. Trump has said the best way to help refugees is to keep them closer to their home countries.

Associated Press writer Nancy Benac contributed to this report.

