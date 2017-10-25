Qatari exec quizzed by investigators in FIFA bribery case

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
BERN, Switzerland (AP) - Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a Qatari soccer and television executive, was subjected to a full day of questioning Wednesday by Swiss investigators who say he bribed a FIFA official in a World Cup broadcasting rights deal.
Al-Khelaifi met with Switzerland's federal prosecutors two weeks after they revealed criminal proceedings against him. He has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged.
The interview, translated into English, continued for several hours and a second session at a future date was possible, said Andre Marty, the spokesman for the Swiss attorney general's office.
"The world of football needs to be patient as for the results of this first interrogation," Marty said outside the federal building.
"There is huge complexity to the criminal proceeding, there are questions of translation, there are questions of the masses of information that needs to be proceeded and to give obviously to the suspected person a fair chance to answer according to his legal rights," he said.
Al-Khelaifi was not seen arriving for questioning, which began at 9:45 a.m. (0745 GMT). Around 12 people attended at least parts of the session, including a lawyer representing FIFA, Marty said.
As CEO of beIN Media Group - formerly Al Jazeera Sports - Al-Khelaifi secured TV rights across the Middle East and North Africa for four World Cups, including the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Al-Khelaifi and former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke are suspected of bribery, fraud, criminal mismanagement and document forgery linked to a 2026-2030 rights deal.
Key to the allegation is a luxury villa on the island of Sardinia that was seized two weeks ago.
Italian financial police say Al-Khelaifi allowed Valcke to use the property in Porto Cervo, which was valued at 7 million euros ($8.3 million). Italian police said the villa is officially owned by an international real estate company, and they questioned eight people.
Properties were searched on Oct. 12 in France, Greece, Italy, and Spain, including beIN's offices in Paris, while Valcke was questioned in Switzerland. He is already the subject of a separate Swiss criminal proceeding in a sprawling probe of suspected corruption linked to FIFA, international soccer leaders and World Cup hosting bids.
Al-Khelaifi's case is one of the most direct links to Qatar announced by federal law enforcement agencies in Switzerland, the United States, and France, who are cooperating on separate but linked investigations. American and French law enforcement agencies were not present Wednesday in Bern, Swiss federal spokesman Marty said.
The 43-year-old Al-Khelaifi is a close friend of Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He was appointed to run PSG when it was bought by a Qatar sovereign wealth fund within months of FIFA picking Qatar as a World Cup host in December 2010.
PSG is not publicly implicated in the Swiss case.
Al-Khelaifi risks an interim ban from soccer duty by the FIFA ethics committee while investigations continue. FIFA has said its ethics investigators are making preliminary inquiries though no formal case has been opened.
Swiss prosecutors have been investigating FIFA and suspected money laundering linked to the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosting contests since November 2014.
Criminal proceedings for suspected financial wrongdoing were first opened last year against Valcke, months after his emails were among evidence seized from FIFA. The former TV presenter from France was the CEO-like top official under then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter for more than eight years until he was fired in January 2016.
The separate proceeding against Al-Khelaifi and Valcke was opened in March. It was revealed only this month, one day after Valcke returned to Switzerland to testify at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in his appeal against a 10-year ban by FIFA.
The latest case also involves a third suspect - a "businessman in the sports rights sector" who has not been identified by Swiss prosecutors. That relates to giving Valcke "undue advantages" for the awarding of World Cup broadcast deals from 2018 through 2030.
Since the case against Al-Khelaifi was formally opened, his profile rose as PSG pursued and completed a world record transfer for Brazil striker Neymar from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($260 million).
PSG leads the French league and is looking for its first Champions League title. Al-Khelaifi has attended the team's games, in France and Belgium, since he was made a criminal suspect and consented to be interviewed in the Swiss capital.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activistsMore >>
The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activistsMore >>
A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.More >>
A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.More >>
Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the countryMore >>
Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the countryMore >>
The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemyMore >>
The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemyMore >>
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comradesMore >>
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comradesMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>
This week in odd news: Attorney argues convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison; Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring; Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee; Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtubMore >>
This week in odd news: Attorney argues convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison; Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring; Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee; Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtubMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" that "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be." Trump is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio GuterresMore >>
President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" that "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be." Trump is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio GuterresMore >>