Horror movie 'Haunt' shooting in NKY

Just in time for Halloween, filming is underway in Northern Kentucky on a movie called 'Haunt.'

Several trailers and production trucks for the horror/thriller are parked in Covington this morning as filming wraps up for the night.

Crew members have been spotted in a grassy field south of Lee's Famous Recipe at 6th Street & Scott Boulevard in Covington and PIke Street and at Octave, a new jazz lounge on Madison Avenue.

According to 'Deadline', the movie follows a group of friends who encounter an "extreme" haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears.

The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are real.

Confirmed: The movie "Haunt" is being shot in downtown Covington @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/5CJ8XnwVKC — Frankie Jupiter WXIX (@FrankieJupiter) October 25, 2017

