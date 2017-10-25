Horror movie 'Haunt' shooting in NKY

A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
The dossier, which circulated in Washington last year and was turned over to the FBI for its review, contends that Russia was engaged in a longstanding effort to aid Trump and had amassed compromising information about him.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
