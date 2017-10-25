Newport Police asking for public's help to find rape suspect - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Newport Police asking for public's help to find rape suspect

NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) -

Police are asking for help to find a rape suspect.

They posted to Facebook asking the public to help find Warren Bishop.

He is wanted on a second degree rape charge.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Campbell County Dispatch at (859) 292-3622.

