1 shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 1800 block of McCloskey Avenue at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

