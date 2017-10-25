Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats for fire hazard

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately. (Source: CPSC/CNN)

(CNN) - Fisher-Price is recalling 63,000 infant seats.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

The infant seat plays nature sounds and bounces, sways and vibrates to soothe babies. Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the motor overheating and one report of a fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Five models are being recalled. Check the Fisher-Price website to see if your model is listed.

