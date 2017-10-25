Fortunes can change quickly in the world of golf

The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activistsMore >>
The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activistsMore >>
A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.More >>
A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.More >>
Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the countryMore >>
Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the countryMore >>
The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemyMore >>
The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemyMore >>
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comradesMore >>
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comradesMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>
This week in odd news: Attorney argues convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison; Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring; Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee; Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtubMore >>
This week in odd news: Attorney argues convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison; Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring; Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee; Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtubMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" that "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be." Trump is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio GuterresMore >>
President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" that "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be." Trump is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio GuterresMore >>