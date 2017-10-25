Attorney denies claims of Jurich's bullying, non-compliance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An attorney for Tom Jurich said Wednesday that claims about his client bullying his way around the University of Louisville are untrue.

Sheryl Snyder on Wednesday afternoon addressed a gathering of reporters at a downtown Louisville law firm, insisting that the fired UofL athletic director did not oversee a culture of non-compliance.

Jurich was fired as UofL's athletic director after a series of missteps involving the men's basketball team under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino. Pitino also was fired in recent weeks, part of the fallout following the FBI's bombshell investigation into bribery and corruption claims at several major college basketball programs.

UofL interim president Dr. Greg Postel wrote the termination letter dated Oct. 20, that was released this week. In it, Postel skewered Jurich, the longtime leader of an athletic department that underwent massive growth in many sports under his watch, particularly with the construction of sparkling new facilities and the hiring of top-quality head coaches.

"You have deliberately refused or been slow to take any meaningful disciplinary or enforcement action," Postel wrote. "You have demonstrated a consistent willful lack of supervision of head coaches."

But Snyder took issue with the termination letter, citing what he called an "inconsistent" message from Postel, going back to Postel's comments, supportive of Jurich, to the NCAA during the still-unresolved investigation into the Katrina Powell sex scandal involving UofL basketball players and recruits.

Jurich hasn't responded himself, speaking only through a PR agency Tuesday that he plans to fight the termination. Below are a few other bullet points included in the response from Jurich's PR partner:

The University of Louisville achieved admission into both The Big East Conference and The Atlantic Coast Conference The University graduates 83% of all student athletes University of Louisville student athletes have a GPA of over 3.0 Tom Jurich hired the first female Associate Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator in school history Tom Jurich developed community outreach programs, including CardsCare, and CardsFIT to promote community involvement among student athletes Tom Jurich has taken major steps to achieve gender equity by upgrading funding and supporting staff for existing women’s programs and also adding new sports such as golf, softball, rowing, and lacrosse Every single varsity sport has had a new facility built The University of Louisville has won national championships in multiple sports University of Louisville is the only school to have a Heisman Award Winner and a Golden Spikes Award Winner in the same year Tom Jurich raised over 900 million dollars for the University of Louisville Athletics and University of Louisville

