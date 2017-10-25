Jurich legal team will announce response to UofL firing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lawyers for Tom Jurich announced Wednesday that they will address the media later in the afternoon about his termination.

>> MORE: Read termination letter

In a brief statement issued by a PR agency representing Jurich, it was announced that Sheryl Snyder will speak at 3:30 p.m. from the offices of Frost Brown Todd Attorneys LLC in downtown Louisville.

Jurich was fired as UofL's athletic director Tuesday after a series of missteps involving the men's basketball team under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

Jurich hasn't responded himself, speaking only through the PR agency Tuesday that he plans to fight the termination. Below are a few other bullet points included in the response:

The University of Louisville achieved admission into both The Big East Conference and The Atlantic Coast Conference The University graduates 83% of all student athletes University of Louisville student athletes have a GPA of over 3.0 Tom Jurich hired the first female Associate Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator in school history Tom Jurich developed community outreach programs, including CardsCare, and CardsFIT to promote community involvement among student athletes Tom Jurich has taken major steps to achieve gender equity by upgrading funding and supporting staff for existing women’s programs and also adding new sports such as golf, softball, rowing, and lacrosse Every single varsity sport has had a new facility built The University of Louisville has won national championships in multiple sports University of Louisville is the only school to have a Heisman Award Winner and a Golden Spikes Award Winner in the same year Tom Jurich raised over 900 million dollars for the University of Louisville Athletics and University of Louisville

The news conference will be streamed live on WAVE3.com, the WAVE 3 News mobile app and Facebook Live.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.