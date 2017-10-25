NYC mayoral candidate trips over her Chihuahua, breaks foot - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NYC mayoral candidate trips over her Chihuahua, breaks foot

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City's Republican candidate for mayor is campaigning on a broken foot after tripping over her Chihuahua.

State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis (mal-ee-oh-TAH'-kihs) tells the Daily News that she ran into a table leg while trying to avoid stepping on the little dog, named Peanut.

Malliotakis says Peanut "gets really excited" whenever she's home, and is always following her around.

She calls him "a little rascal" and says she doesn't hold a grudge.

Malliotakis is hobbling around with a medical boot but vows that it won't slow her down.

She even joked at a campaign appearance Tuesday that she's ready to give "the boot" to Democratic incumbent Bill de Blasio.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com

