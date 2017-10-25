Woodford Reserve named presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The race known as "the greatest two minutes in sports" will have a new presenting sponsor for its 144th running.

Churchill Downs announced this morning that starting in 2018, the most famous horse race in America will be known as the "the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve."

The name change comes as part of a five-year sponsorship agreement between Churchill Downs and Brown-Forman. Woodford Reserve has been the "Official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby" since 1999 and has sponsored the Turf Classic Stakes race on Derby Day since 2000.

A statement from Brown-Forman says the new multi-brand, multi-year agreement elevates and cements the long relationship between Woodford Reserve and Thoroughbred horse racing.

The 144th Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

