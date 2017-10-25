Browns rookie DE Myles Garrett in concussion protocol

(AP Photo/David Richard). Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) watches Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) who hands off the ball to running back DeMarco Murray in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, ...

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has been placed in concussion protocol.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft reported to the team's facility complaining of concussion-like symptoms on Tuesday morning. Because of the timing, it's unlikely he'll play in Sunday's game at London against the Minnesota Vikings.

Garrett missed Cleveland's first four games with a sprained right ankle. The 21-year-old has four sacks in three games and has given Cleveland's defense a huge lift.

The concussion is the latest injury for Garrett, who also suffered a foot sprain during spring minicamp.

Garrett's injury is another setback for the winless Browns, who lost Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas for the remainder of the season with a torn triceps. Thomas had been on the field for more than 10,000 consecutive plays before getting hurt in Sunday's loss to Tennessee. He had surgery on Tuesday.

