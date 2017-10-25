Southern Indiana celebrates Manufacturing Day

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – The gears are turning in southern Indiana as they recognize National Manufacturing Day.



Folks at WorkOne Southern Indiana rallied up different manufacturing companies to invite hundreds of students to be a part of the celebration.



With keynote speakers and tours around the facilities, the students got to take a closer look at what a manufacturing company has to offer. Among the companies, idX corporation in Jeffersonville invited people like UPS spokesman Pat Murphy to speak about the changing market the students will soon experience.

“When you think about what employers have to do differently, to recruit, attract and advertise, sell our product, create our product that folks want, we have to look at things differently,” Murphy said. “From an education standpoint, are we teaching a little differently than in years past? I’m sure we are.”



The three day celebration continues with more tours of different Indiana corporations. The list includes American Fuji Seal in Jeffersonville and Integrity Sign Solutions in New Albany.

