Police: Woman killed in officer-involved shooting was considered armed, dangerous

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Shelbyville Police Department says the woman who was shot and killed by a police officer was considered armed and dangerous.

According to Shelbyville police, dispatchers advised officers Ashleigh Bertucci, 31, was believed to be armed and dangerous as they attempted to locate her driving a black Nissan Murano.

Police located Bertucci’s vehicle on the corner of Mary Crest and Tealwood drives around 9 p.m. Monday. A preliminary investigation showed officers confronted her while she was armed and during the confrontation an officer discharged his firearm.

Bertucci was taken to Jewish Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The name of the officer has not been released. Shelbyville police did say the officer has worked for the department for several months and was retired from the Frankfort Police Department.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

