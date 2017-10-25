"Try Transit Day" to be held Friday in Henderson

Henderson Area Rapid Transit will celebrate its annual "Try Transit Day" on Friday.

HART will offer free bus rides all day as well as hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and RC Cola from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the HART office, 401 N. Elm St.

The event is meant to encourage Henderson residents to use public transportation.

