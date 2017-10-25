Man accused of sexually abusing family member for years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested on multiple charges after a relative says he sexually abused her for several years.

>> MUGSHOTS: October 2017 Roundup

Randall D. Doughty, 56, of Louisville, was arrested Oct. 24 by Louisville Metro police.

The victim, now a young adult, says Doughty sexually abused her from the age of 11 and continued until December 2016.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

+ PD: Woman killed in officer-involved shooting was considered armed, dangerous

+ Third victim claims sexual abuse against LMPD Explorer Program officer

Doughty was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts of sodomy, two counts of sexual abuse, one count of possession of child porn and two counts of use of a minor in a sex performance.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.