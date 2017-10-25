Traditional Reds opening day parade moved to 4th game

By JOE KAY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - The traditional Reds opening day parade has been moved to the fourth game of the season because of a conflict with the Easter holidays.

A market association announced Wednesday that it will hold the parade on Monday, April 2 against the Chicago Cubs. The annual parade is sponsored by a downtown market and winds its way to the ballpark.

The Reds open at home by tradition, usually on a Monday. But Major League Baseball is starting the season on Thursday, March 29. It conflicts with the Findlay Market merchants serving customers heading into the Easter weekend.

The Reds support the decision and say they'll have special activities before the game.

