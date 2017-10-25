The Advantage Player: Week 9 College Football Picks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Advantage Player heads to his home state of Texas this week for two of this three stone-cold locks.

Tulsa at SMU (-10)

Tulsa is just bad this year, especially away from home. A year ago, its dynamic offense was able to mask a bad defense, but this year the offense isn’t able to keep up, leaving Tulsa on the wrong end of a bunch of blowout losses. Meanwhile, SMU survived a road scare at Cincinnati and is one win away from its first bowl since 2012, so the Mustangs are going to want to make a statement to prepare themselves for UCF's visit next week. SMU is this year’s Tulsa – offense good enough to mask a bad defense. Prediction: SMU 63, Tulsa 25

UTSA (-16.5) at UTEP

UTSA had its chance a week ago to run up the score against a bad Rice team, but blew it and only won by 13 points. Fortunately for the Roadrunners, they get another crack at it this week, on the road against an equally bad UTEP team. This week, UTSA cashes in on its chances to cover the spread. Prediction: UTSA 45, UTEP 7

San Jose State (+13.5) at BYU

Here are two of the worst teams west of the Rockies. Not much was expected of San Jose State this year, but BYU's 1-6 start has been a big surprise. The Cougars were easily defeated on the road last week by an East Carolina team that is just as bad as this SJSU team. BYU’s problem all year has been scoring points; its offense is the second-worst nationally. SJSU has been bad across the board, ranking in the bottom 10 nationally in both offense and defense. However, I am not sold on BYU to move the ball on anyone, so I think 13.5 points is too many. Prediction: BYU 28, San Jose State 27

