State Road 403 to be reopened in southern Indiana

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A major roadway in Indiana will be reopen after weeks of construction.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it will reopen U.S. Highway 31 between Sellersburg and Charlestown before noon on Thursday.

The road has been closed for several weeks while pavement approaches were put in place as part of a $2.7 million project.

