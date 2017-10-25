Subaru of America donates 2018 Outback to Meals on Wheels

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Teresa Bachman, Vice President and Co-Owner of Bachman Auto Group, announced on Wednesday that Subaru of America will be donating a 2018 Outback to Tri-County Community Action Agency to assist with their Meals on Wheels program.

The donation comes as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary, all while keeping its philosophy of supporting local communities.

Subaru of America is donating a total of 50 new 2018 Outback vehicles across the country as part of its ‘50 Cars for 50 Years’ campaign. The donations will enable Meals on Wheels programs to deliver more nutritious meals and moments of companionship, expanding its reach to seniors in need. The donation will be used in the delivery of approximately 53,000 additional meals annually to more than 3,700 seniors across 39 states.

The donation will address the Meals on Wheels network’s growing demand for fuel-efficient, versatile, and safe delivery vehicles to enable our nation’s most vulnerable seniors to live nourished lives with independence and integrity,, according to the press release.

Over the past nine years, Subaru has contributed more than $12 million to Meals on Wheels America and provided more than 1.7 million nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks to seniors in communities nationwide.

The Subaru Meals on Wheels partnership is part of Subaru Loves to Help, a pillar of the automaker’s larger Subaru Love Promise Community Commitment effort dedicated to making a positive impact on local communities across the country.



