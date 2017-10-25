Man accused of killing, eating victim ruled incompetent to stand trial

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating her organs has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

A Clark County judge made that ruling on Wednesday.

Joseph Oberhansley is accused of stabbing Tammy Jo Blanton in 2014. Officers said that he admitted to eating portions of her brain, heart, and lungs after her death.

Wednesday's ruling comes after Oberhansley underwent three medical evaluations. He is currently on a waiting list to get into a mental health facility, where he will go into a "competency restoration" program.

"Generally that entails being committed to a state hospital to receive psychiatric services," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. "That can last anywhere from 90 days up until an indefinite amount of time. It will be up to the mental health professionals to make that assessment and to inform the court when he is fit to stand trial."

Mull said he is planning to seek the death penalty against Oberhansley.

Prior to his 2014 murder arrest, Oberhansley was free on parole for a previous killing when he was a teenager.

