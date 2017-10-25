Former Kentucky quarterback to start new weight loss project

FORT THOMAS, KY (WAVE) - "The Hefty Lefty," was just one of the many nicknames for former UK quarterback Jared Lorenzen.

Most, if not all, of those nicknames are associated his size or weight.

It's his weight, which ballooned to over 500 pounds, that pushed Jared down his current road. A road that he hopes will lead to a healthier, leaner, happier self.

>> CATS CORNER: Kentucky Sports Stories

"Terrified, terrified," Lorenzen said. "When I jumped on the scale and I saw my blood pressure numbers, I knew what was normal and then I saw what mine were, and when they start pulling out the words, like 'You're almost stroking out, you could die.' What I started thinking of was, if I died tonight, what would people say? It's a weird place to go down, but I said, what would they say? And most people would say, Jesus, look what he did to himself, of course. Yeah, they'd be sad, they'd be upset, but it's like, yeah, he ate himself to that. That's not what I want my obituary to be."

So Lorenzen has started a project with producer Anthony Holt and a team that includes a physician, nutritionist and trainer to save his life. His story on Thursday night on WAVE 3 News at 11.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.