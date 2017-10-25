Mayor Fischer and council members stand with victims' rights campaign

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Marsy’s Law for Kentucky, and members of Louisville’s Metro Council announced their unanimous support for Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment that would grant constitutional level rights to victims of crime on Wednesday.

According to the press release, all 25 members of the Metro Council asked to be primary sponsors of the Marsy’s Law endorsement. They join more than 130 other organizations and community leaders across Kentucky that have endorsed Marsy’s Law.



“It is my privilege to sign the Metro Council’s important resolution supporting and championing Marsy’s Law,” Fischer said. “From Portland to Floyds Fork, this resolution sends a message that Louisville, in its entirety, wants equal rights for crime victims and we want it now. Marsy’s Law is compassionate, bipartisan legislation that must pass in 2018. We owe it to victims of crime in Louisville and across Kentucky.”

“Every council member asked to be a primary sponsor of Marsy’s Law because we all strongly believe victims should have the same level of rights as the accused. Our unanimous vote sends that message loud and clear,” Metro Council President David Yates said. “As someone who has spent my legal career protecting those from assault and abuse, I am proud to support Marsy’s Law along with the entire Louisville Metro Council.”

Kentucky is one of only 15 states without constitutional-level rights for victims of crime, the press release says. If Kentucky voters adopted the law in November 2018, it would amend Kentucky’s constitution to ensure crime victims have the right to a voice in the judicial process, the right to be present in judicial hearings and the right to be made aware of upcoming hearings or changes in their offenders’ status.

“Supporting Marsy’s Law is simply the right thing to do, and I am proud to say every one of my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, felt the same way,” Metro Council Member Julie Denton said. “It is time Kentucky supports crime victims and affords them with the same level of protection and rights they deserve. We hope Frankfort hears us loud and clear with this unanimous vote.”

Marsy’s Law is expected to be a priority bill for both chambers in the 2018 General Assembly.

“We are very grateful to Louisville’s council members for not only voting to support Marsy’s Law, but for every member’s eagerness to be a primary sponsor,” Marsy’s Law State Director Ashlea Christiansen said. “Metro Council has made it very clear; they believe crime victims should have constitutional rights and want Marsy’s Law to be on the ballot in 2018 for their constituents to approve.”

Mayor Fischer signed the Council’s resolution on the steps of Metro Hall.

