Lou City FC and Louisville Urban League announce partnership

This is a rendering of what LouCity FC wants their stadium to look like. (Source: LouCity FC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new partnership will put dozens of WAVE Country residents to work on the city's newest sports complex.

On Tuesday, the Louisville Urban League and Louisville City FC announced a partnership on the building of the team's new stadium.

Soccer Holdings, LLC has agreed to work with the Louisville Urban League to recruit and train Louisville and surrounding area residents to build the stadium and developments surrounding it.

The total amount of compensation from Soccer Holdings LLC to the Louisville Urban League will be $125,000. It will be paid in two installments of $75,000, on or before December 1, 2017 and on or before December 1, 2018.

The new, 10-thousand seat stadium will be located in Butchertown.

