ND women lose point guard Johnson with torn ACL

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Senior Mychal Johnson, who was expected to play a key role at point guard for the Notre Dame women's basketball team, will miss the 2017-18 season after sustaining a torn knee ligament.

The 5-foot-7 Johnson tore her ACL during practice Monday.

Johnson played in 85 games after arriving on campus as a freshman in 2014. She was noted for her defensive skills, helping Notre Dame reach the Final Four, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight the past three seasons.

Junior Marina Mabrey and graduate transfer Lili Thompson now will get most of the work at the position.

