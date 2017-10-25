NFL expects Kaepernick invite to next players' meeting

NEW YORK (AP) - NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart says the league expects Colin Kaepernick to be invited to the next meeting between owners and players to discuss social justice initiatives.

Lockhart adds that the meeting probably will take place next week.

The players' union and its members decide who attends such gatherings; the league and players met last week in New York in the wake of backlash concerning player demonstrations during the national anthem. Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the national anthem before the 2016 season and currently is out of the NFL, did not attend that meeting.

"My understanding is that Colin Kaepernick has been invited to the last two meetings," Lockhart says Wednesday. "He has been in discussion with the players coalition. I expect that he will be invited to this meeting and we look forward to him joining the conversation ...

"I don't have any confirmation that he is planning to attend."

The NFL Players Association also did not have any such confirmation.

