Sheriff: Webster Co. students facing charges after taking school bus for joyride

Two Webster County students are facing charges after officials said they took a bus on a joyride.

On Monday, Webster County Sheriff said they received a call saying one of the school bus drivers noticed their bus had been broken into.

The driver said she noticed one of the windows was open and that the key was left in the "on" position in the ignition causing the battery to die.

The driver told officials that wasn't how she left the bus on Friday when she parked it.

We're told the video and audio tapes pulled from the bus showed two Webster County High School students got a key and entered the bus on Sunday around 10 a.m.

One of the students drove the school bus for about 15 miles before putting it back in the parking area.

Two Webster Co HS teens are facing charges, accused of stealing a school bus. The joyride was caught on camera. The boy and girl are both 15 — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) October 25, 2017

We're told there was no reported damage and no reported injuries.

Both of the students were interviewed with their parents present and admitted to taking the school bus.

One of the students also admitted to taking a grain truck from a farm in the Dixon area and driving it until it was out of gas. We're told the truck was reported stolen on Sept. 15.

Sheriff: The two rode about 15 miles round-trip into Hopkins County. Returned it to its designated parking place in Princeton. No damage. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) October 25, 2017

Both students were cited into court and taken back to their parents.

Both students are facing theft charges. The driver is also facing driving without a license and an additional theft charge for the grain truck.

Deputies say the boy ALSO admitted to previously stealing a grain truck. With the school bus - the sheriff believes they found a hidden key. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) October 25, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

?