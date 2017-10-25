Petrino, Stoops ranked in top 25 NCAA football coach salaries

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The numbers are out, and two local coaches are taking home big checks.

According to USA Today's annual coach's salary list, Bobby Petrino ranks 21st in the nation, with Mark Stoops just behind him at 22nd.

Petrino is reportedly making just over $3.9 million.

>> CARDS CORNER: Louisville Sports Stories

Stoops is reportedly making $3.75 million.

Click here to see the full list.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.